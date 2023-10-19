Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's season ended after just two weeks. While facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, Chubb took a carry and upon being tackled, his left knee bent in an awkward fashion. It was revealed later that, despite speculation the injury was far worse, Chubb tore the ACL in that knee.

Chubb is awaiting surgery to repair that injury. But he's not sitting idly by. He's already begun his comeback. The running back has started lifting weights, focusing on his upper body, ahead of knee surgery, reports ESPN's Jake Trotter.

The running back and former Georgia Bulldog had been remarkably healthy throughout his NFL career, especially for a running back who doesn't shy away from contact. From 2018-2022, Chubb played in every Browns game three times, missing just seven games across the other two campaigns.

He entered 2023 on a four-season streak with a Pro Bowl selection that obviously will end.

Chubb has already undergone one surgery due to the injury sustained against the Steelers. At the end of September, the Browns announced that Chubb had had successful surgery to repair damage to Chubb's medial capsule, meniscus, and medial collateral ligament.

As noted by the team, surgery to repair the ACL is a separate operation. Chubb still has not undergone that yet.

With a recovery time typically ranging from 9-12 months, Chubb is surely eying Week 1 of the 2024 season as his return to an NFL field. Based on his dedication to hitting the gym even before his ACL is repaired, good luck to anyone who doubts Chubb in his road to recovery.