The 1 way Deshaun Watson could actually play in Browns’ season opener despite 6-game suspension

The Deshaun Watson saga has been an ongoing storyline over the past two seasons. The 26-year-old once looked on track to becoming one of the NFL’s brightest stars but this was derailed due to a large number of allegations regarding his off-field decisions. In total, Watson has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior by 25 women. The NFL spent a great deal of time investigating and disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the ruling on Monday that he would be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming season.

While most people believe Watson should be grateful the punishment is only six games, the quarterback has stuck to his stance that he has not done anything wrong. Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer revealed the only way Watson has a chance of getting on the field for the season opener:

4) If the NFL appeals, and Goodell overturns, it could actually lead to Watson playing in the opener. If Watson were to file a lawsuit, the union/his camp would likely seek a TRO to put a stay on the suspension. If they got one … he'd play while the case was in court. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 1, 2022

The NFLPA made it clear prior to the announcement that they would stand by whatever the ruling was. Either the NFL or NFLPA would have just three days to submit an appeal in writing. This would be a much more likely outcome if there was a longer suspension, but the perception around the NFL seems to be that Watson will accept the suspension and begin to move forward with his career.

If the NFL elects to appeal the suspension they would be in search of a longer sentence. This appeal would be heard by NFL commissioner Roger Goddell or someone he designates rather than the former judge, Sue L Robinson, who has previously handled the case. Expect the NFL to pay a close eye on public relations and the perception of the suspension before proceeding. The league has been reported to be seeking a season-long suspension while Watson believed he did not deserve any time away from football. If there is no appeal then the case is over and the suspension will be set in stone.