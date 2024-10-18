As the Cleveland Browns gear up for a Week 7 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, they could be more shorthanded than initially expected. Running back Jerome Ford's status is up in the air for Sunday's game. Ford wasn't at Friday's practice, per Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com., as he continues to recover from his hamstring injury.

Ford exited with two carries for 14 yards in the first quarter of the Browns' Week 6 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. It's bad timing for the young dual-threat playmaker, as Cleveland has undergone a flurry of roster/lineup activity in the last week.

Outside of a strong defense, the Browns haven't had much to offer in the passing or running game this season. Deshaun Watson is in the bottom of the NFL in passing yards with 1,020, and the Browns are third-to-lowest in points per game (15.8). They need to make adjustments, and head coach Kevin Stefanski must devise a completely different game plan as the team endures roster changes amid their 1-5 start.

Browns offense without Jerome Ford

The team traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills this week, which has left many question marks around the Browns offense moving forward.

Nick Chubb is expected to make his season debut in Week 7, following his long recovery from his 2023-24 knee injuries. The Bengals have been horrid against the run, so it will likely be a great time for Chubb to reestablish himself as Cleveland's workhorse running back.

Now that the team has taken some time this week to adapt to the changes, there is virtually no pressure to get something clicking with the personnel they have. It's possible that Stefanski will use Week 7 as a building block with Chubb getting back into game form. That said, they don't have much more time to waste.