The Cleveland Browns have had an awful start to the 2024 NFL season. Cleveland is 1-4 heading into Week 6 and sits at the bottom of the AFC North. The Browns got some more bad news during the first few minutes of their matchup against the Eagles on Sunday.

Browns running back Jerome Ford suffered a hamstring injury during the first quarter on Sunday against the Eagles. Ford is questionable to return, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ford has filled in for Nick Chubb ever since he suffered a horrific knee injury during the 2023 season. He has 48 carries for 250 rushing yards and one touchdown heading into Week 6. Ford only managed two carries for 14 yards before leaving on Sunday.

The Browns will have to lean on D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. with Jerome Ford out of the game.

Browns could be getting Nick Chubb back at just the right time

The Browns have been seriously banged up through five weeks, with Jerome Ford just the latest injury. Thankfully, reinforcements may be coming at the running back position.

Nick Chubb has been recovering from injury ever since the 2023 season. He is apparently close to being ready to return to action.

Chubb is expected to make his regular season debut when the Browns host the Bengals in Week 7, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. Chubb suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a game in the 2023 season.

Getting Chubb back will not single-handedly save the season, but it would be a big morale boost for the Browns.

When healthy, Chubb is a special running back. Chubb had four straight seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards and at least eight rushing touchdowns per season from 2019-2022. During that stretch, Chubb was able to handle a ton of carries while maintaining some excellent efficiency. In fact, Chubb has 5.3 yards per carry in his NFL career.

Browns fans everywhere are hoping that Chubb can return to some semblance of his former self.