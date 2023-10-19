The Cleveland Browns defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a close Week 6 victory at Cleveland Browns Stadium last Sunday.

The Browns combined for 192 receiving yards and 160 rushing yards in the 19-17 victory. Running back Jerome Ford led Cleveland's rushing attack as he garnered 84 rushing yards on 17 carries. Quarterback PJ Walker ended the game with 192 passing yards and two interceptions while completing 18 of his 34 pass attempts. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah recorded five tackles, three solo tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, one pass deflection and two quarterback hits.

“At the end of the day, they're good, but we're all here for a reason,” Walker said, via 49ers.com. “That's what it's about. They're a great team, a great football team, so for us it's just go out there and battle. We're not going to bow down to nobody, that's it.”

The Browns will face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 22. The Colts were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars during their Week 6 game at EverBank Stadium. Six Jaguars, including linebackers Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd, recorded at least one pass deflection in the Jacksonville win. Colts Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. broke the 100-receiving-yard mark while catching nine of his 14 total targets.

What are some bold predictions for the Browns when they face the Colts on Sunday?

Amari Cooper will earn at least 100 receiving yards

Cooper recorded a Browns-leading 108 receiving yards during Cleveland's win over San Francisco. The former Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders receiver caught four of his eight targets. He brought down an improbable 26-yard reception over Niners cornerback Charvarius Ward with 13:59 remaining in the third quarter.

“A lot of people don't get to see me do that, that often,” Cooper said, via Cleveland Browns Writer Doc Louallen. “So, they mistake it for me not being able to do it. That's been a theory since I came out of college because generally, I try to get wide open. So, I'm not often in that position but I have been a receiver since I was a kid and that is something I've always worked on, so it was really like a typical catch for me.”

Cooper has earned a total of 367 receiving yards during the 2023 NFL season. The former first-round selection has earned 100 receiving yards or more on two occasions this season, including a season-high 116 yards in a 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Myles Garrett will record at least two tackles for loss, one sack

Garrett ended the win over the 49ers with three total tackles, including one solo, and one quarterback hit. The four-time Pro Bowler has earned five tackles for loss and a team-leading 5.5 sacks during the 2023 season. He added on a total of 14 quarterback hits during the five games he has suited up for this season. Garrett has recorded at least one sack in three games during the Browns 2023 campaign, highlighted by his 3.5-sack performance in Cleveland's win over the Titans.

Garrett has recorded a total of 80 sacks and 156 quarterback hits during his seven-year NFL career. He garnered 16 sacks during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The Colts have allowed 15 sacks this season, according to NFL.com. The figure put them on pace with the Raiders, Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. The Jaguars defense recorded a total of three sacks and eight quarterback hits during Jacksonville's Week 6 victory at EverBank Stadium.

The Browns will take a close victory on the road

Cleveland must carry over the momentum from an exciting win against San Francisco when they travel to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Browns stand at 3-2 on the season with wins over the Titans, 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland is 0-1 on the road following a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 2. The Browns must tap into the potential of their skill position players while continuing to play sound defense to take a victory on the road before they face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Oct. 29.

“We're playing good defense,” Stefanski said on Monday, via The News-Herald Sports Writer Jeff Schudel. “We're playing sound defense. But there's room for improvement. And I think those are some of the things that we talked about this morning. There are definitely things that we can continue to do better.

“I know Coach (Jim) Schwartz and the defensive staff are not concerned at all about statistics. We're not. That's just not how we operate. We're concerned with playing good football, playing sound defense, and we're not chasing any type of stats.”