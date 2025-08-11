The Cleveland Browns took it to the Carolina Panthers in a dominating 30-10 win that saw rookie Shedeur Sanders display promise as a potential NFL quarterback. However, on Monday, all eyes are on superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett, as he was cited for speeding after the game.

Reports indicate that Garrett, who is 29 years old, was cited for going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The alleged incident took place around 2 a.m. EST. roughly 30 minutes after the Browns landed their plane back in Cleveland after the Panthers game. It is also reported that police gave Myles Garrett a $250 ticket.

“Garrett, 29, was cited by Strongsville police for going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone Saturday at 2:01 a.m., according to the Strongsville police report. He was issued a $250 ticket, which he can pay without appearing in court. The Browns had just landed home from their preseason game in Carolina at 1:30 a.m., and Garrett was presumably on his way home in his 2014 Gray Ferrari.”

This isn't the first time the former Defensive Player of the Year has been cited for speeding. Myles Garrett has now been cited for speeding in Cleveland eight seperate times since being drafted by the Browns in 2017. The last time it happened was nearly three years ago when he flipped his car multiple times while allegedly swerving on the road to avoid hitting an animal. Myles Garrett was driving a Porsche 911 in that incident.

The Browns have not addressed Monday morning's speeding incident yet. However, Cabot reports the organization plans to when the team goes to Philadelphia for its second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. So, at the very least, the franchise is aware that Myles Garrett was cited for another speeding ticket.

Garrett's speeding citation comes just months after Shedeur Sanders was cited twice for the same thing. The Browns' rookie quarterback was allegedly driving 91 in a 65 zone for the first citation, and then 100 in a 60 zone. Cleveland shared a statement regarding those citations and is likely to do the same with Myles Garrett.