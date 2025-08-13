All signs are pointing toward Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to start in Saturday's preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. After Browns' rookie QB Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury on Wednesday during practice, the third-round pick out of Oregon will most likely get the nod for the Browns. Sanders started in Cleveland's 30-10 win against the Carolina Panthers in its preseason opener.

Gabriel is the best bet to start out of the four quarterbacks competing for QB1, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

“With Browns Shedeur Sanders suffering the oblique injury in early throwing drills, Dillon Gabriel is a good bet to start vs the Eagles on Saturday,” Cabot reported. “The 3 younger QBs have all been injured in this 4 way competition.”

The Browns' returning starting quarterback, Kenny Pickett, is still ruled out, while Gabriel returned to the field from a hamstring injury.

“Kenny Pickett is still nursing his hamstring injury and Dillon Gabriel is just coming back from his. He split the 11/11s with Joe Flacco today but only got a few starting reps,” Cabot reported.

Gabriel is reportedly feeling better since recovering from his hamstring injury.

“Dillon Gabriel said his hamstring feels better. Looks like he can prob start Sat if called on,” Cabot said.

The Browns will face the Eagles on the road on Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders adds to Browns' QB injury woes amid practice

Browns rookie quarterback Sheduer Sanders received glowing endorsements for his preseason debut, suggesting he should be a realistic candidate to be named QB1 ahead of the 2025 NFL season. It's still early to say if his recent injury decreases the likelihood of seeing Sanders start at quarterback by Week 1.

Sanders' injury forced him to sit for the remainder of the Browns' practice on Wednesday, according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

“Browns say QB Shedeur Sanders injured his oblique early in practice today and was held out for the remainder of practice,” Meirov reported.

Sanders threw for 138 yards on 14 of 23 completions and two touchdowns in last Friday's 30-10 Browns victory against the Pathers. In his preseason debut, Sanders showed both his comfort level in the pocket and his running capabilities outside of it. Browns wide receiver Kaden Davis finished with two touchdowns in the win against the Panthers.

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel will most likely start against the Eagles in the Browns' second preseason matchup. Out of all of the team's injury-riddled group of QBs, Gabriel makes the most sense.