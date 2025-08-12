After a glowing preseason debut for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, there is no doubt that the football world is buzzing over how impressive the rookie looked. Despite the big preseason opener for the Browns' star in Sanders, not everybody agrees it was a perfect debut, as NFL insider Dianna Russini shares what she has heard around the league.

Speaking on “Scoop City” with former quarterback Chase Daniel, Russini would report on the positives and negatives that she took down about Sanders. While she would start with the positives, like his poise, she would say the “most consistent thing” she collected was “poor ball security in the pocket when moving.”

“I'll start with one, ‘great arm, great poise, great energy,'” Russini said. “This was the most consistent thing in speaking with people that I got the feedback on. ‘poor ball security in the pocket when moving.’ That was the common feedback from that tape.”

In the 30-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, Sanders would complete 14 of 23 pass attempts for 138 yards and two touchdown passes. Another negative piece of feedback that Russinni heard was not being disciplined on the field, which she calls “fair” since he's a rookie taken in the fifth round.

“What about being not the most disciplined? Like I think that’s just fair for where he’s at on his journey,” Russini said. “That was something that was shared with me. Simple slants were high. They were really high.’”

Browns' Shedeur Sanders reveals the preseason debut wasn't up to par

There is no denying that there are still aspects to clean up, but the Browns still seemed to be pleased with the outing in the preseason opener and hope to see more in the coming weeks. Sanders would speak after about how he felt like himself out there and was “thankful” for the help around him.

“Overall,” Sanders said, via the team's YouTube page. “I felt like me out there, and I couldn’t do it, of course, without the time, I couldn’t do it without the playcalling, I couldn’t do it without anything. So I’m just thankful to even be able to have the joy of just being on the field overall, then carrying the responsibility of doing the right thing, so that’s two badges under my belt already.”

Despite the impressive start, even Sanders would say the outing wasn't “up to par.”

“I wasn’t nervous, so I didn’t really have too much adrenaline,” Sanders said. “It was just getting comfortable. That’s all it is. Like, there’s plenty of games before, like, I was nervous, but I feel like I knew the answers to the test. So it’s like, when you feel unprepared, then, you know, when you don’t feel like you’re ready for the moment. I know I’m ready for the moment. Did I play up to par? No, I don’t feel like I did.”

At any rate, Sanders looks to get more reps in Cleveland's next preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.