Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was blunt and honest in the aftermath of Myles Garrett being cited for speeding, a few years removed from a serious car crash.

Before practice today, Stefanski addressed Garrett's speeding ticket.

“Coming from a team leader, extremely disappointing,” Stefanski said, via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. “It's been addressed with Myles — with the football team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others.”

According to court documents, Garrett was cited for driving 100 mph on a 60 mph interstate in northeast Ohio over the weekend. The citation occurred at 2 a.m., shortly after the Browns arrived back from their preseason opener vs. the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

Garrett was notably involved in a massive single-vehicle car crash in September 2022 that left him and his female passenger injured. According to the crash report, Garrett was driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone when his Porsche “struck a ditch, fire hydrant and overturned several times prior to coming to final rest.”

Shortly after the crash, Garrett was cited for failure to control his vehicle at an unsafe speed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Garrett suffered relatively minor injuries relative to the severity of the crash, including a sprained shoulder and biceps strain. His passenger also suffered minor injuries, including one to the head.

This past weekend's speeding citation is the latest in Garrett's history of driving offenses; according to WKYC, this is at least the eighth time he has been caught speeding, including a 24-hour period in which he was ticketed twice for going over 100 mph.

Following his car crash in 2022, Garrett expressed gratitude for being alive.

“Definitely grateful to be here with what I saw the from right after and the pictures. I think it was a hell of an event. I am just grateful that not only I am alive but I was able to have so much of my family and the support system that was around me keeping me locked in and keeping me focused on just taking it day by day,” Garrett said, via a Cleveland.com transcript.

The Browns are set to play in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Saturday in their second preseason game.