The Cleveland Browns have endured quarterback injury trouble early in the preseason. Shedeur Sanders — who started the preseason opener — reportedly suffered an injury of his own on Wednesday, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“#Browns say QB Shedeur Sanders injured his oblique early in practice today and was held out for the remainder of practice,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Meirov had previously reported that Sanders was expected to start once again on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles if Dillion Gabriel and Kenny Pickett remained out with injuries. Now, the situation is especially uncertain with Sanders dealing with an injury.

Gabriel and Pickett are both battling hamstring issues. Joe Flacco will likely start the regular season at the QB position, but the Browns were hoping to see the other young quarterbacks play in the preseason. It remains to be seen which quarterbacks will be available for Saturday's preseason contest, however.

The Browns defeated the Carolina Panthers by a final score of 30-10 in their preseason opener. Sanders played well, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14-23 passing through the air. It was a strong preseason debut for the 23-year-old.

The severity of Sanders' oblique injury has yet to be revealed. This preseason is of the utmost importance for Sanders. He is expected to be the No. 4 QB on the depth chart, but is hoping to give the Browns something to think about with strong preseason play. His debut was impressive, but Sanders would like to enjoy multiple big games before the regular season gets underway.

Updates on Sanders' injury will continue to be provided as they are made available. The Browns are hoping to have a healthy quarterback room sooner rather than later.