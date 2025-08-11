Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders silenced critics and grabbed eyeballs on Friday. Sanders took starting quarterback duties against the Carolina Panthers. And Sanders shredded the NFC West franchise in brief duty during his NFL Preseason debut.

Sanders rose as a major topic of discussion three days after his stellar league debut. Including receiving a glowing endorsement from Marcus Spears.

The ESPN NFL analyst and former defensive lineman loved the response Sanders delivered Friday. A response toward his well-known NFL Draft fall plus all the critics he's garnered in his league arrival. Spears fired off this message on NFL Live Monday.

“I don't know why in the hell you'll leave him at fourth string after a performance like that,” Spears boldly said.

Can Shedeur Sanders shake up Browns roster?

Did Sanders immediately did enough to convince Kevin Stefanski to start him at QB1? The verbose Spears didn't mince words.

“Yeah he did,” Spears began. “Because you know Joe Flacco is not your long term answer to be your starting quarterback.”

Flacco returned to the Browns during the offseason. The veteran and past Super Bowl winner previously guided Cleveland to the 2023 playoffs. And guided the run as a late free agent addition.

Cleveland still features DeShaun Watson in the QB room, though. Except Watson got hit with a string of injuries since his Browns arrival. General manager Andrew Berry even took Dillon Gabriel ahead of Sanders in the April draft.

Sanders finished 14-of-23 for 138 yards and tossed two touchdowns in the 30-10 romp. Spears wasn't the only ESPN personality raving about Sanders' outing.

Dan Orlovsky enjoyed what he saw out of Sanders. Saying Sanders should demand more reps with the Browns' first and second team moving forward.

Sanders looks like he's indeed sharking up the Browns' roster. A Monday report via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram revealed Sanders has moved ahead of Gabriel in the QB room.