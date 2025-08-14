The Cleveland Browns have been waiting this offseason for the outcome of the criminal charges against rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins was arrested this July in Florida on charges of domestic assault and battery just months after being selected by Cleveland in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, the team got its answer.

“Sources: #Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins will not face any formal charges, as prosecutors have declined to move forward with the case,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter. “This clears the way for him to return to the team, and I’m told that should likely happen in the near future.”

Schultz also noted that “Quinshon Judkins is still not officially under contract with the #Browns, and that needs to get done. But it should happen with this big development.”

A decline memorandum has since been released by the State's Attorney's office, saying in part, “This incident was not captured on any video surveillance. There are no independent witnesses to the incident. Although the victim had photos showing injuries sustained, there were also videos in that same time frame where no injuries were observed to the victim.”

The statement also noted that, “additionally, the victim's injuries depicted in the photos could be explained by either account of the incident. Finally, there was a delayed report of the incident,” per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN on X.

The Browns had been waiting to sign Judkins to his rookie deal as they held off until the criminal charges were resolved, but now that that has happened and Judkins' name has been cleared, that process should be accelerated, as Schultz noted.

The Browns selected Judkins in the second round of the NFL Draft this April with the 36nd overall pick after his career at Ohio State University. Judkins recently helped the Buckeyes win the first national championship in a decade and figures to provide some help in the running back department for a Browns team that struggled in that department last year.

Judkins began his career at Ole Miss and made the All-SEC team twice before transferring to Ohio State ahead of the 2024 college football season. There, he was named a third-team All Big-Ten member.

In any case, the Browns still have two more preseason games to go until their regular season gets underway against the AFC North divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.