The Boston Bruins won their eighth straight game Tuesday night, defeating the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime. It was an incredible performance, primarily by the Bruins goaltender, Linus Ullmark. He stopped 54 of the 57 shots he faced as the Flames peppered him throughout the game. Nevertheless, the Bruins came out on top once again, moving closer to making NHL history.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored the game-winner with four seconds remaining in overtime. The goal stunned the Calgary crowd as it appeared the game was headed for a shootout.

After the victory, backup goalie Jeremy Swayman came onto the ice to congratulate Ullmark on an epic performance. Their congratulatory celebration was one to behold.

With the win, Boston improved to 47-8-5 for the season. They have 99 points with 22 games remaining. The Bruins remain on pace for the greatest record in the history of the sport of hockey.

The current record is held by the 1976-1977 Montreal Canadiens, who gathered 132 points. The 1996-1997 Detroit Red Wings deserve a mention, finishing with 131.

Even though Boston was thoroughly outplayed in this game, there is still a huge offensive takeaway. Dmitry Orlov scored Boston’s first two goals, both in impressive fashion. Orlov opened up the scoring in the first period, slicing through the Flames defense and beating Jacob Markstrom. Later in the period, he blasted a one-timer off a deflection for his second of the game.

Last week, Boston strengthened their blue line after trading for Orlov in a blockbuster deal. In just his second game in a Bruins uniform, he already has two goals and two assists.

The NHL playoffs are known as a bit of a crap-shoot. But this Bruins team is playing at a level rarely seen in over 100 years. Only time will tell if they can cash in on a Stanley Cup title.