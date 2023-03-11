The Boston Bruins became the fastest team to reach 50 wins in an NHL season after a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

FASTEST. TO. 50. 👑 The 2022-23 Boston Bruins are the fastest team to reach 50 wins in a single season in NHL history, hitting the mark in just 64 games played. pic.twitter.com/3hmlNJrTT6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 11, 2023

Boston (50-9-5) hit the 50-win plateau in 64 games, two games quicker than the 66 games that it took the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning to reach the number. The Bruins are on a record pace for wins and could pass the Red Wings and Lightning’s mark of 62 wins in a season.

On Saturday they had to rally from a 2-0 first-period deficit after goals by Andrew Copp and Alex Chiasson put Detroit out in front. Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron scored to tie the game and Garnet Hathaway, who was acquired from the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline, scored the game-winner with 6:06 remaining in the third period.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Boston will become the first team in the NHL to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this weekend if the New York Islanders lose or if the Ottawa Senators lose in regulation.

The Bruins are also on pace to break the record for points in a season, which is currently set at 132 by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. Boston has 105 points with 18 games remaining in the regular season.

All of these records will mean nothing if the Bruins are not hoisting the Stanley Cup in June, says goaltender Linus Ullmark. The Canadiens won it all in 1977, but the Red Wings and Lightning fell short in the playoffs during their record-setting years.

“For us, it’s the Stanley Cup. That’s the only thing,” Ullmark said. “Records are meant to be broken, but once you have the hardware, that can never be taken away from you.”