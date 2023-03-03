The Boston Bruins are head and shoulders above the rest of the NHL so far in the 2022-23 regular season. After destroying the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night at home to the tune of a 7-1 win, the Bruins have become the fastest team to get 100 points in a season — ever.

That record was previously held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, who went on that campaign to win it all by beating, interestingly enough, the Bruins in a four-game sweep in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Habs finished the regular season at that time with 132 points, earning 100 points after just 62 games.

The 2022-23 version of the Bruins, on the other hand, managed to collect their 100th (and 101st) point in their 61st game of the season at the expense of the Bruins.

Three teams in the past had also racked up 100 points at exactly their 63rd game of the season, with the Tampa Bay Lightning being the most recent ones to do it. The Bolts reached that mark in 2018-19 season on their way to winning that season’s Presidents’ Trophy (only to get swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs).

The 1971-72 Bruins also got 100 points after just 63 games and won the Stanley Cup in the same season — a feat Brad Marchand and company are looking to do as well this year.

With their win over the Sabres, the Bruins have extended their win streak to nine games, and they will look to score their 10th victory in a row this coming Saturday at Madison Square Garden versus Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers.