Brad Marchand was touched by the Bruins' gesture amid his impressive record.

The Boston Bruins are having a stellar 2023-24 NHL season. The Bruins have accumulated 73 points, have a record of 32-11, and sit atop the Atlantic Division standings. Moreover, veteran left-wing Brad Marchand achieved a historical franchise feat and reacted to Boston's tribute video of him before the Lightning game.

The Bruins honor Brad Marchand amid his record-breaking feat ahead of the Lightning matchup

Brad Marchand became the eighth player in Bruins history to play at least 1000 games, per Sportsnet. Thus, Boston showed a touching tribute video outlining his tenure with the team before their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:

The Bruins celebrate 1000 games of Brad Marchand. 💛 pic.twitter.com/NzgrOMZasY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 14, 2024

It is clear Marchand has played an integral role in the franchise's success, and he continues to do so in 2024. The 35-year-old has amassed 25 goals, 48 points, and 23 assists through 52 games played.

Unsurprisingly, Marchand had a productive performance in the Bruins-Lightning game. He recorded two points and two assists on 2 SOG. Unfortunately, the Bruins lost 3-2 in a nail-biting OT ending.

Nevertheless, Marchand will continue to do everything in his power to help his team win. The veteran wing looks to add to his historical feat amid his team's quest to continue its success.

Boston is one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and appears to have a strong hold on the Atlantic Division past the midpoint of the NHL season. The Bruins are looking to take advantage of their success and make a deep playoff run.

The last time Boston won the Stanley Cup was 2011, in which Brad Marchand played a key role. Will Marchand help bring his team another title team in 2024?