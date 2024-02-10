Could Elias Lindholm still end up in Boston?

Although the Boston Bruins lost out on Elias Lindholm despite being linked to the Swede for months, this might not be the end for a potential partnership between the B's and the 29-year-old.

That is especially true after The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported this week that extension talks won't be beginning anytime soon between the Vancouver Canucks and their newest star.

“Both sides are comfortable waiting and seeing how the player adjusts to his new team and how the playoffs go. There’s a lot of time after the season to address it. The Canucks knew when they traded for him he could just be a rental and were OK with that risk. But they do have hope of making it a long-term relationship,” the insider explained.

“One thing to keep in mind is, the Canucks have coveted Lindholm for quite a while. They had interest in trading for him last summer, speaking to Calgary about him all the way back to when Craig Conroy took over as GM in the offseason. That, in some ways, suggests the Canucks always viewed him as a long-term fit. But again, those contract talks will wait for now.”

That at least suggests the possibility that Lindholm will not re-sign in British Columbia, although it's too early to speculate.

Bruins still covet Elias Lindholm long-term

And the Bruins remain interested in Lindholm's services, per NHL Trade Rumors' James Wilson.

“As the offseason approaches and Lindholm becomes an unrestricted free agent, the Bruins are expected to be among the frontrunners in the pursuit to sign him,” Wilson wrote on Friday.

“Despite a missed opportunity to secure Lindholm before he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks, the Bruins' pursuit may intensify as he nears the end of his current contract. Lindholm's potential availability in the offseason has not only caught the Bruins' attention but also puts them among several teams eyeing his skills and experience to bolster their lineup. One factor that might have influenced the Bruins' hesitation in trading for Lindholm earlier was the absence of a contract extension, which is crucial for the team's strategy.”

The Bruins' front office is always looking to secure players long-term, and it was rumored that was one of the reasons a Lindholm trade to Massachusetts never materialized.

The former first-round pick was excellent in his Canucks debut, scoring two goals in a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes and looking great on a line with Elias Pettersson.

But with both star players needing long-term contracts, and only so much money to go around, there's a chance Vancouver's front office won't be able to sign both.

And there will be a ton of interest in Elias Lindholm — both in the Bruins organization and throughout the league — come the summer.