By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Boston Bruins have been on an absolute tear to start the 2022-23 NHL season. They have raced out to an 11-2-0 record to start the season, and have quickly built up a big lead atop the Atlantic Division. Things could be set to get even better soon, as it looks like Charlie McAvoy’s return to the ice could happen sooner rather than later.

McAvoy hasn’t played for the Bruins yet this season after undergoing shoulder surgery this past offseason. Losing McAvoy was huge, as he’s one of the top defenseman in the entire league, and his importance to a Boston team that doesn’t have a ton of top talent defenders could not be overstated. But so far, the Bruins haven’t missed a beat, and it looks like they could find a way to get even better with McAvoy returning to practice on Wednesday morning.

Via Matt Porter:

“Lindholm-McAvoy pairing alert at Bruins practice. Remain calm. Stay in place and await further guidance.”

This is huge news for the Bruins, especially considering how good they have looked to start the season. Adding McAvoy back to the top defensive pairing alongside Hampus Lindholm, who has looked fantastic to start the season, instantly makes the Bruins even better than they already were. Considering how good they have been to start the season, that is saying a lot.

The Bruins are still overcoming the backlash from their decision to sign and release Mitchell Miller over the past week or so, and while the team may still be reeling from the front office’s mind-boggling decision to sign Miller in the first place, getting McAvoy back should help. Boston has already been doing fine without Charlie McAvoy this season, and they may be set to take things a step further now that he’s nearing a return.