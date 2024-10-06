Fans have watched as messy contract talks between Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins have unfolded rather publicly. Bruins executive Cam Neely took a public shot at Swayman at a press conference. And Swayman's representative fired back in his own way. On Sunday, though, Swayman finally signed an eight-year contract extension.

Swayman and the Bruins agreed to a deal worth an annual average value of $8.25 million, the team announced. The deal brought to an end a tense and contentious situation that seemed destined to fall apart. In the end, though, Swayman is happy to have this behind him. His focus now turns to the season ahead.

“What I’m truly focused on is the future and the here-and-now,” Swayman said, via NHL.com. “Everything else was a blur in my mind. All I’m worried about is being in net for the Boston Bruins right now. I’m overjoyed with it. I’m really excited about that.”

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman focused on major goal

Jeremy Swayman became an NHL regular back in 2021. Since then, he has played like one of the best goalies in the NHL. He ranks seventh among goaltenders in Goals Above Replacement and WAR in that span, according to Evolving Hockey. At 25 years old, there is certainly room for him to continue developing his game.

Swayman has also stepped his game up in the playoffs. This past postseason saw the Anchorage, Alaska native play incredibly well. He started in 12 postseason contests for Boston in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He played to a sparkling .933 save percentage as Boston came within two games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

His performances have instilled confidence that this team can challenge for a Stanley Cup. And Swayman certainly believes he can lead his team there. The Bruins netminder told reporters of his motivation to win hockey's ultimate prize.

“The motivation is the Stanley Cup, through and through,” Swayman said Sunday, via NHL.com. “That’s all I care about. … I can guarantee you that this step and this chapter in my career is going to motivate me above and beyond what I have had before. The end goal is to win a Stanley Cup, and I believe that this is a group that can do it.”

Swayman and the Bruins will begin their season in earnest relatively soon. Boston's season opener comes on Tuesday when they travel to face the Florida Panthers. It will certainly be interesting to see how Swayman and the team get along after their contract drama in the offseason.