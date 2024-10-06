All offseason long, the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman have been embroiled in drama over his desire for a new contract. With the regular season kicking off for the Bruins on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers, Swayman has remained away from the team as he searches for a new deal, but it appears the two sides finally managed to find some common ground at the last second.

The situation looked to have taken a turn for the worse when Bruins president Cam Neely came out and implied that the team had offered Swayman a $64 million deal that he was not accepting. Swayman's camp rejected that notion, and things appeared to be at a standstill. With the start of the regular season just days away, though, a breakthrough has been made, as the two sides agreed to a huge eight-year deal that carries an average annual value of $8.25 million.

Via Elliotte Friedman:

“Swayman and Boston: 8 x $8.25M.”

Bruins, Jeremy Swayman finally reach contract extension

While Boston had generally put together a strong offseason of work, everything was at risk of crashing down in front of them after they traded away Linus Ullmark but were unsuccessful in their quest to extend Swayman, who was a restricted free agent. Now that he's back in tow on this huge $66 million deal, it's safe to say that Boston will be one of the toughest teams to score goals on in the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

This is a pretty big price for the Bruins to be paying for Swayman, but he's only 25 years old, and appears set to emerge as one of the top goaltenders in the league. Boston has secured their goalie of the future, and now the pressure will be on both the team and the player to continue being a Stanley Cup contender for the foreseeable future.