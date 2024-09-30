The Boston Bruins are in the midst of preseason action but they're without a key piece in netminder Jeremy Swayman. The restricted free agent has yet to appear at camp as he seeks a new deal.

By no surprise, reporters asked Bruins president Cam Neely about the situation and while he wouldn't dive into it completely, Neely dropped a rather large hint on what the team has offered Swayman.

Via The Skate Pod:

“I don't want to get into the weeds with what his ask is but I know that I have 64 million reasons why I'd be playing right now,” Neely said.

On Monday, head coach Jim Montgomery said the Bruins are heading into the season opener with the intention of starting Joonas Korpisalo in between the posts as the team figures out this entire Swayman situation. Insider Pierre LeBrun gave a crucial update on the contract discussions last week. Via TSN:

“There’s ongoing dialogue. I checked in on this again on Tuesday and I was told it’s status quo and they’re still not there,” LeBrun said. “It gives me the sense that, even despite the pressure of the situation, that their real deadline is opening night as opposed to the start of camp last week. Both sides will keep going here.

“The key thing is that Swayman is still very focused on getting an eight-year deal. That’s still the No. 1 priority for him, and the Bruins are looking at a long-term deal as well.”

Swayman played well in 2023-24, featuring in 44 contests and compiling a 2.53 GAA and .916 save percentage. He also had a 25-10-0 record. The Alaska native is reportedly looking to reset the market for goalies across the NHL after making just $3.4 million in arbitration in '23-24. With Linus Ullmark gone, it's become even more important for the Bruins to lock up Swayman. There's no doubt it will happen, it just remains to be seen when.