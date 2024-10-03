With no resolution in sight, the contract standoff between the Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman continues as the regular season approaches. But despite public callouts from both sides, Swayman has emphasized that he does not want his time with the Bruins to end.

While appearing in Episode 3 of the soon-to-be-released Amazon series “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL”, Swayman made clear that he hopes a deal gets worked out so that he can continue as a member of the only NHL club he's suited up for, via ESPN.

“I mean, I don't want it to end,” he said on the show. “[This] could be the last time I wear a Bruins jersey. I know I'm going to do everything in my power to be a Bruin for a long time. As a kid growing up in Alaska, this was in my wildest f—ing dreams. I never want it to end. I'm just so grateful that the sun's going to rise tomorrow and there's another opportunity to get better.

“Whatever I can do to help this team win. I know everything else will take care of itself.”

The Bruins named Swayman their starting goaltender over Linus Ullmark for all but one of Boston's Stanley Cup Playoff games earlier this spring, including a 2-1 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round.

However, just as they were in 2023, the Bruins were eliminated by the eventual Eastern Conference Champion Florida Panthers.

“It's disgusting to think about that I'm not going to raise a Stanley Cup over my head this year,” Swayman said of the playoff loss. “The way I will get to do that is to turn the page and take positives and start working towards next year.”

Swayman must sign a deal by December 1, or he'll be ineligible to take the ice in the 2024-25 campaign.

When will Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins resolve their differences?

With the start of the 2024-25 NHL regular season just under a week away, Bruins fans are left wondering when Swayman and management will set aside their differences and finalize a contract.

Boston has seemingly indicated that Swayman is their goaltender by trading 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Joonas Korpisalo, who is currently expected to start the season opener against the Panthers on October 8.

Last season, Swayman posted a record of 25-10-8 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage with three shutouts. Korpisalo's numbers in Ottawa weren't nearly as strong, as he struggled with a 21-26-4 record with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage.