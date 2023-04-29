The Boston Bruins completed one of the greatest regular season campaigns in NHL history. On Sunday, however, all of that history could be for naught with one more loss.

The Bruins lost Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers on Friday. The two teams will now play a winner take all Game 7 after Boston held a 3-1 series lead.

After the game, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery stated that “every player is under review.” This includes star goaltender Linus Ullmark, who has struggled in recent games for Boston.

Montgomery did mention that he considered a goaltending change during the game on Friday. However, he stuck with Ullmark, even as the Vezina Trophy favorite allowed six goals.

“I looked at him in the eyes a few times when he came back to the bench and I looked at the way his eyes were looking and he looked intense, and he looked keen,” Montgomery explained.

The Bruins head coach further explained his team felt this was a game they could win. “It was the kind of game that happened a lot during the year and we always seem to find a way to win it,” he said. “But, we’re learning here in the playoffs it’s a different animal; it just is.”

The Bruins received big offensive performances from Tyler Bertuzzi and Brad Marchand. However, Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk scored twice after adding the game-winner in overtime in Game 5.

The Panthers could not only stun the Bruins but do it on enemy ice. Game 7 is in Boston, which could give the Bruins the ultimate advantage. However, it could also bring them the greatest form of embarrassment.