The Boston Bruins could certainly use a bit of center depth ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season. Boston saw their top two centers, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, retire this summer. As the season approaches, rumors have swirled that Boston could have interest in Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm. However, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery might not have eyes outside of his team.

Montgomery recently spoke to the Boston Herald about the position. He expressed a ton of confidence in the combination of Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha to get the job done if need be.

“I have a lot of confidence that our top two lines will be very good because I believe Charlie Coyle knows he can do the job and will do the job and Pavel Zacha does too,” the Bruins head coach said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Montgomery specifically spoke highly of Zacha in his talk with the Boston Herald. “I think (Zacha’s ceiling) is significantly higher,” he said. “He believes that he can do it. That’s the biggest step for a player.”

Elias Lindholm's name has popped up in trade rumors throughout the summer. He is reportedly not interested in a long-term extension with the Flames. His contract is up after this season, making Lindholm an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Bruins have had interest in the Flames center throughout the summer. Recent reports emerged that Boston would circle back on Lindholm should he still be available before the season starts in October.

The Bruins begin their 2023-24 season with a home game against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. After that, they welcome a new-look Nashville Predators team led by star defenseman Roman Josi.