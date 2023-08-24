Although the Boston Bruins have already tried to bring Calgary Flames star Elias Lindholm to Massachusetts, the team will try again if he is still available on the trade market in September, according to Boston Hockey Now.

“If Lindholm's available next month, Bruins will circle back,” a source told the outlet on Thursday. “I think that was kind of the understanding with any interested team, but I know some are wondering if the Flames will sign him before camp now.”

There have been conflicting reports out of Calgary, with some saying that Lindholm still won't re-sign in Alberta, with others asserting that contract talks between Calgary and the 28-year-old center have picked up in recent weeks.

“Calgary is still making a pitch, making a push to get Elias Lindholm signed,” Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli said this week.

“I think it's unfair to say that there's been significant progress made, but I do think that perhaps the Lindholm camp is listening a little more intently than they were back when the summer first started.”

A month ago, a source told Boston Hockey Now that if the Bruins did plan to pry Lindholm out of Calgary, it would cost them at least top-six winger Jake DeBrusk.

“If the Bruins want Lindholm, likely [Jake] DeBrusk. They don't want any picks, and the Bruins have none. They want a scoring winger that can make up for [Tyler] Toffoli being traded,” the source said. “There's probably more that would be in that trade, but DeBrusk would be the target, I think.”

A trade centered around Lindholm and DeBrusk would make a lot of sense for both teams, as DeBrusk requested a trade out of Boston last year and the Bruins are thin down the middle with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retiring.

DeBrusk is entering the final season of a two-year, $8 million contract and is coming off an excellent campaign with 27 goals and 50 points in 64 games.

Elias Lindholm would firmly keep the Bruins in playoff contention in a very competitive Atlantic Division next season, and it'll be intriguing to see if a deal can get done.