The last couple of days have been quite emotional for the Boston Bruins and their fans. As expected, longtime star and team legend Patrice Bergeron has announced his retirement from the game of hockey. Without Bergeron on the ice, the Bruins are likely to have a new team captain next season.

No official decision has been made on who will wear the “C” on their sweater next season. While the Bruins can pass the captaincy down and they can replace his roster spot, the legacy Bergeron left behind is harder to replace. However, players like Charlie McAvoy will do their best to maintain the example he set.

“What you’ve built here is special,” McAvoy said in a tribute posted by the Bruins on Twitter. “I promise I’ll do everything I can to take care of it. I love you.”

Bergeron spoke with the media Wednesday after announcing his retirement. McAvoy's promise came up as Bergeron addressed reporters. The Bruins legend made it clear just how much the promise meant to him.

“It’s a lot of guys that have built that culture. It’s how we want things to be around the locker room, being inclusive and whatnot, and not just with the players but everyone surrounding the team,” Bergeron said.

McAvoy is certainly a candidate to replace Bergeron as captain of the Bruins. The star blueliner began wearing the “A” as an alternate captain this season. And he is likely to wear that letter more permanently if he doesn't receive the “C” now.

Patrice Bergeron feels the Bruins are in good hands without him in the locker room. In fact, he mentioned McAvoy as one of the guys who could pick up the torch from him moving forward.

“I know these guys will be great. ‘Chucky’ [McAvoy] is a character guy and a very bright young man. So they’re in good hands with all these guys,” the Bruins legend said in his retirement press conference.