Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is not at the NHL Awards in Nashville. Despite that, the future Hockey Hall of Famer is taking home some hardware. And he absolutely ran away from the competition.

Bergeron has won his sixth Selke Trophy, the NHL announced on Monday night. It's the sixth time the Bruins star has won the Selke Trophy. No player in the history of the NHL has won the Selke more times than Bergeron.

The Selke Trophy is awarded to the best defensive forward in hockey. Bergeron last won the award in 2022. He also won the award in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2017. This year, he earned 187 out of 196 first-place votes.

Bergeron did record an acceptance speech and explained why he wasn't at the ceremony in Nashville. “Sorry I couldn’t be with you all. My wife and I are about to welcome a new addition to our family,” the Bruins star said, via MassLive.

Bergeron has finished as a finalist for the Selke Trophy for 12 straight seasons. It's an incredible testament to his abilities as one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL today.

The Bruins completed the greatest regular season of all time this year. Boston won 65 games and recorded 135 points, winning the President's Trophy by a jaw-dropping 22 points.

Questions remain about Bergeron's future as a player. Boston bowed out of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Florida Panthers. And Bergeron was banged up in that series.

If this is it, he goes out as one of the best two-way forwards in the game. He played 1294 games, scoring 427 goals and 1040 points in the regular season. Bergeron also won a Stanley Cup in 2011.