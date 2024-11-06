The Boston Bruins have continued their inconsistent start to the 2024-25 NHL season, dropping a 4-0 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at falling to 6-7-1.

Needless to say, this is not the start that the Bruins envisioned for their campaign and it’s unfamiliar territory, via TSN.

“It’s unique right now,” defenseman Brandon Carlo said. “Our group as a whole is still very encouraged and positive for the most part. I don’t think we want to get too far down on ourselves this early in the year.”

As Carlo put it, he doesn’t want to let on outwardly that he’s concerned and would rather led by example.

“I’m trying to lead by example in that way and not come to the rink with a frown on my face,” he said. “It’s hard when it’s not as fun coming into the rink and having to look over video, but I feel like we’re learning step by step.

“We’re very blessed to play in this league and do what we do. Might as well enjoy it.”

Meanwhile, the Bruins are also viewing it as an opportunity to rise from adversity.

“We’ve always started off really well, top of the league,” Trent Frederic said. “It hasn’t worked out, maybe this is a different little route we’ll take. Not how you draw it up. “But it’s not bad to face adversity.”

The Bruins are next in action against the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at TD Garden

The Bruins are in unfamiliar territory

The Bruins are only two years removed from setting the new NHL record for most regular season wins in an 82-game schedule with 65; as you remember, that was the season that they were felled in the opening round of the postseason by the Florida Panthers in a stunning upset.

And while their 2023-24 record wasn’t nearly as strong, they still comfortably qualified for the postseason.

To begin the current season, Boston’s penalty killing ranks 20th overall in the NHL, while their power play is ranked a worrying 29th overall. These stats will need to improve if the Bruins are to turn around their fortunes.