PFL vs Bellator: Champs continues on the main card with a fight between Bruno Cappelozza and Vadim Nemkov in the heavyweight division. Cappelozza is coming off a knockout win that was overturned due to a failed drug test in his last fight meanwhile, Nemkov the ex-Bellator light heavyweight champion is making his heavyweight debut this weekend at PFL vs. Bellator. With that said, check out our PFL-Bellator odds series for our Cappelozza-Nemkov prediction and pick.
Bruno Cappelozza (15-6) is the former PFL Heavyweight Champion back in 2021. He has been a terminator during his time in the PFL with four of his five victories coming by knockout. Unfortunately, his last knockout victory was overturned as he was popped with a banned substance and thus banned from the 2023 PFL Regular Season. Cappelozza will look to right his wrong when he welcomes Bellator's former light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov to the heavyweight division in the PFL SmartCage this weekend.
Vadim Nemkov (17-2) was an absolute force to be reckoned with in the Bellator's light heavyweight division amassing a 9-0 record and capturing the light heavyweight title which he defended four times before vacating it. He now has his eyes set on the heavyweight division and will be looking to make a statement when he takes on heavyweight slugger Bruno Cappelozza in his PFL SmartCage debut this weekend.
Here are the PFL-Bellator Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL-Bellator Odds: Bruno Cappelozza-Vadim Nemkov Odds
Bruno Cappelozza: +400
Vadim Nemkov: -550
Over 1.5 rounds: -115
Under 1.5 rounds: -115
Why Bruno Cappelozza Will Win
While Nemkov is undoubtedly a formidable opponent with an impressive record, Cappelozza has the tools to secure a victory in this highly anticipated matchup. Cappelozza's striking prowess is a force to be reckoned with. With a background in kickboxing and a staggering 85% knockout rate, he possesses the raw power and precision to pose a significant threat to Nemkov on the feet. His ability to unleash devastating combinations and capitalize on openings could very well be the key to turning the tide in his favor.
Cappelozza's physicality and size advantage cannot be overlooked. Standing at 6'2″ with a reach of 79″, he has the potential to dictate the range and keep Nemkov at bay. By effectively utilizing his length and imposing his size, Cappelozza can create opportunities to land significant strikes while minimizing the risk of being drawn into Nemkov's grappling game. Cappelozza's takedown defense has been a notable aspect of his skill set. By showcasing the ability to thwart Nemkov's takedown attempts and keep the fight in a striking-oriented realm, Cappelozza can maintain control and implement his game plan with greater efficacy.
While Nemkov's well-rounded skill set and championship pedigree demand respect, Cappelozza's combination of striking acumen, physical attributes, and defensive capabilities form a compelling case for his potential triumph. If he can execute his game plan with precision and capitalize on his strengths, Cappelozza has a legitimate path to victory against Nemkov.
Why Vadim Nemkov Will Win
Nemkov's well-rounded abilities make him a force to be reckoned with in any weight class. As the reigning Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion, he has showcased exceptional striking, grappling, and fight IQ, all of which will serve him well in his transition to the heavyweight division. His technical proficiency and adaptability make him a formidable threat to any opponent, including the hard-hitting Cappelozza.
Nemkov's experience and championship pedigree provide him with a significant advantage. Having faced and defeated top-tier competition in the light heavyweight division, he brings a wealth of high-level experience and a proven track record of success to the heavyweight ranks. This invaluable experience will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in his ability to navigate the challenges posed by Cappelozza.
Nemkov's dynamic striking and grappling arsenal presents a multifaceted threat to Cappelozza. Whether it's utilizing his crisp boxing, powerful kicks, or seamless transitions to grappling exchanges, Nemkov has the tools to dictate the pace and flow of the fight. His ability to seamlessly blend different facets of combat will undoubtedly test Cappelozza's defenses and create openings for victory.
Final Bruno Cappelozza-Vadim Nemkov Prediction & Pick
Cappelozza's size and striking power demand respect, and Nemkov's comprehensive skill set, championship experience, and tactical acumen form a compelling case for his triumph in his heavyweight debut. If he can effectively leverage his multifaceted abilities and impose his will on Cappelozza, Nemkov has a clear path to victory in this pivotal moment of his career.
Final Bruno Cappelozza-Vadim Nemkov Prediction & Pick: Vadim Nemkov (-550), Under 1.5 Rounds (-115)