Kawhi Leonard Soars in new NBA 2K26 Ratings Update

The first new NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update of 2026 has arrived, with players like Kawhi Leonard and Brandon Miller receiving significant boosts to their OVR. Like always, we'll go over the biggest winners in this update and explain why they received a ratings increase. Without further do, let's check out the latest NBA 2K26 Player Ratings for the month of January.

Kawhi Leonard Thrives in Newest NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update (January 2026)

The first #2KRatings update of the year is in 📈 Who are you hyped to see get an increase? pic.twitter.com/UWywR9QJBl — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

Kawhi Leonard, Forward, Los Angeles Clippers – 94 OVR (+2)

At 34 years old, Kawhi Leonard is still playing at a top tier level in 2026. This season, he's averaged 28 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league (as of January 9th). The Clippers have also just been playing better basketball as of late. Since December 20th, the team has gone 7-2. During that stretch, Leonard dropped 55 points against the Pistons in a 112-99 win.

Keyonte George, Guard, Utah Jazz – 86 OVR (+3)

The Jazz may not be making big waves this season, but there's optimism to be had, especially for young players like George. The 22 year-old Guard has been averaging over 24 points per game this season (ranked 20th). Furthermore, he's been averaging roughly seven assists per games, which ranks at 13th best in the league. We'll see if he can keep on going en route to an All-Star appearance.

Brandon Miller, Forward, Charlotte Hornets – 84 OVR (+3)

It was a shame to see Miller's sophomore season end early due to injury. But since his return, he's been playing this year, despite the Hornets' struggles. So far, he's averaging 19.4 points per game this year. However, it's time for the 2nd overall pick of the 2023 draft to start pulling his weight, as he completes just over 40% of his FG attempts. We'll see if he can make a jump in 2026.

Funny enough, everybody on this list is playing for team that hasn't reached 20 wins yet. Perhaps 2K think their performances can turn things around.