Kawhi Leonard Soars in new NBA 2K26 Ratings Update

The first new NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update of 2026 has arrived, with players like Kawhi Leonard and Brandon Miller receiving significant...

By 
Google News Preferred Source
Kawhi Leonard Soars in new NBA 2K26 Ratings Update

The first new NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update of 2026 has arrived, with players like Kawhi Leonard and Brandon Miller receiving significant boosts to their OVR. Like always, we'll go over the biggest winners in this update and explain why they received a ratings increase. Without further do, let's check out the latest NBA 2K26 Player Ratings for the month of January. Thrives

Kawhi Leonard Thrives in Newest NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update (January 2026)

Kawhi Leonard, Forward, Los Angeles Clippers – 94 OVR (+2)

At 34 years old, Kawhi Leonard is still playing at a top tier level in 2026. This season, he's averaged 28 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league (as of January 9th). The Clippers have also just been playing better basketball as of late. Since December 20th, the team has gone 7-2. During that stretch, Leonard dropped 55 points against the Pistons in a 112-99 win.

Keyonte George, Guard, Utah Jazz – 86 OVR (+3)

Article Continues Below

The Jazz may not be making big waves this season, but there's optimism to be had, especially for young players like George. The 22 year-old Guard has been averaging over 24 points per game this season (ranked 20th). Furthermore, he's been averaging roughly seven assists per games, which ranks at 13th best in the league. We'll see if he can keep on going en route to an All-Star appearance.

Brandon Miller, Forward, Charlotte Hornets – 84 OVR (+3)

It was a shame to see Miller's sophomore season end early due to injury. But since his return, he's been playing this year, despite the Hornets' struggles. So far, he's averaging 19.4 points per game this year. However, it's time for the 2nd overall pick of the 2023 draft to start pulling his weight, as he completes just over 40% of his FG attempts. We'll see if he can make a jump in 2026.

Funny enough, everybody on this list is playing for team that hasn't reached 20 wins yet. Perhaps 2K think their performances can turn things around.

Overall, that includes all the new player ratings from the latest NBA 2K26 January Ratings Update. However, we can expect to see more player rating updates throughout the season. Therefore, expect to see more adjustments made as their's a lot of basketball still left to go.

If you want more NBA 2K26 content, redeem the latest locker codes for new rewards. Furthermore, tune into new episodes of NBA 2KTV to get free VC every week, Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.

More Gaming News
Texans vs. Steelers Wild Card Results According to Madden 26
Texans vs. Steelers Wild Card Results According to Madden 26Massimo Marchiano ·
NBA 2K26 2KTV Episode 16 Answers
NBA 2K26 2KTV Episode 16 AnswersMassimo Marchiano ·
Madden 26 Ratings Wild Card Ratings Update - Winners & Losers
Madden 26 Ratings Wild Card Ratings Update – Winners & LosersMassimo Marchiano ·
NBA 2K26 Season 4 Rewards for MyTEAM & MyCAREER
NBA 2K26 Season 4 Rewards for MyTEAM & MyCAREERMassimo Marchiano ·
Chargers vs. Patriots Wild Card Results According to Madden 26
Chargers vs. Patriots Wild Card Results According to Madden 26Massimo Marchiano ·
Brawl Stars Tier List for Legendary Brawlers
Brawl Stars Tier List for Legendary BrawlersMassimo Marchiano ·
You may also like
49ers vs. Eagles Wild Card Results According to Madden 2649ers vs. Eagles Wild Card Results According to Madden 26
Mario Tennis Fever Release Date, Gameplay, StoryMario Tennis Fever Release Date, Gameplay, Story
All Confirmed Mario Tennis Fever Characters So FarAll Confirmed Mario Tennis Fever Characters So Far
Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card Results According to Madden 26Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card Results According to Madden 26
Packers vs. Bears Wild Card Result According to Madden 26Packers vs. Bears Wild Card Result According to Madden 26
EA FC 26 Team of The Year – All TOTY NomineesEA FC 26 Team of The Year – All TOTY Nominees
Rams vs. Panthers Wild Card Results according to Madden 26Rams vs. Panthers Wild Card Results according to Madden 26
Madden 26 Update Adds New Superstar, Gear, & MoreMadden 26 Update Adds New Superstar, Gear, & More
Victor Wembanyama & Tyrese Maxey headline NBA 2K26 season 4Victor Wembanyama & Tyrese Maxey headline NBA 2K26 season 4
Miami vs. Ole Miss Results According to College Football 26Miami vs. Ole Miss Results According to College Football 26
The Top 5 Best Sports & Racing Video Games of 2025The Top 5 Best Sports & Racing Video Games of 2025
Oregon vs. Indiana Results According to College Football 26Oregon vs. Indiana Results According to College Football 26
NBA 2K