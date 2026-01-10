Trae Young no longer fit the long-term vision of the Atlanta Hawks and thus needed a fresh start. The Washington Wizards needed something to ignite their fan base amid a protracted rebuild. These two sides now come together to form quite the intriguing NBA marriage.

While fans process the news, the four-time All-Star point guard is expressing excitement and gratitude upon arriving in Washington D.C. His rebirth will include a new jersey number. Young will switch to No. 3 since Elvin Hayes' No. 11 is retired by the franchise. He explained the significance of the number during his introductory press conference with the Wizards, while also sharing how it felt to put on his new uniform.

“It was surreal, different, it was special,” the 27-year-old told reporters. “[No. 3] was my freshman year of high school number.. so I turned it back.”

"It was surreal, different, it was special… I'm just embracing everything about this place… [No. 3] was my freshman year of high school number." Trae Young on putting on his Wizards jersey for the first time and wearing jersey #3 🤩 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/HEZous1KFi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2026

What could Trae Young do for the Wizards?

Article Continues Below

Young is looking forward to donning No. 3 in his first game for Washington, but it is presently unclear when he will get such an opportunity. The 2021-22 All-NBA Third-Team selection is currently nursing a sprained MCL, which he first suffered in October, and a quad contusion. He is not playing in Friday night's home matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Wizards will send their 2026 draft pick to the New York Knicks if they fall outside the top-eight in the lottery, so some fans are confused by the timing of this trade. Well, they received a little more clarity on Friday. Josh Robbins of The Athletic does not think the team is overly worried about seeing Trae Young “compile a bunch of reps” with the existing roster. The former NBA assist leader's health status could enable management to keep him on the sidelines.

There will be plenty of backlash if such a scenario comes to pass, but it seems like the Wizards value Young most for what he can do for them going forward. Assuming he accepts the $49 million player option in his contract for next season, the new No. 3 could have an elevating effect on Washington's young core. He can form an impactful duo with center Alex Sarr and help nudge along guards Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson in their respective developmental phases.

After a thrilling trip to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, Young was unable to elevate the Hawks like many hoped. His high-volume, low-efficiency style of offense seemingly has a ceiling. But he can still push the Wizards through their rebuild. There will likely be a fair amount of enthusiasm in Capital One Arena when Trae Young represents Washington for the first time.