UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura continues on the main card in the co-main event with a fight in the welterweight division between Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa. Battle has now won two straight fights coming into this matchup meanwhile, Loosa is also on a two-fight winning streak as he comes into his first co-main event slot. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Battle-Loosa prediction and pick.
Bryan Battle (10-2) faces Ange Loosa in what promises to be a thrilling welterweight clash. Battle, known for his versatility and resilience, brings a well-rounded skill set into the octagon, with a strong foundation in grappling and an ever-improving striking game. Fans can expect a dynamic contest, as both athletes are hungry to climb the welterweight ranks and make a statement. This bout is not just a test of skill but also of will, as both fighters aim to prove they belong in the upper echelon of the division.
Ange Loosa (10-3) is set to face Bryan Battle in a highly anticipated welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 88. Loosa, known for his striking prowess and aggressive approach, aims to leverage his stand-up skills to dominate the fight. This fight promises to be a test of Loosa's ability to control the pace and space of the bout against a well-rounded opponent eager to make a statement. Fans can expect a dynamic and intense contest as both fighters vie for supremacy in the welterweight division.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 88 Odds: Bryan Battle-Ange Loosa Odds
Bryan Battle: -180
Ange Loosa: +155
Over 2.5 rounds: -210
Under 2.5 rounds: +170
Why Bryan BattleWill Win
Bryan Battle is set to face Ange Loosa in a highly anticipated welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 88. While Loosa is a formidable striker with a penchant for aggressive stand-up battles, Battle has the edge in this matchup due to his well-rounded skill set and determination to secure an “emphatic” stoppage.
One of Battle's key strengths is his versatility. He has demonstrated an ability to adapt and excel in various aspects of the game, including grappling and striking. This versatility will be crucial against Loosa, who is known for his striking prowess. By being able to switch between grappling and striking, Battle can keep Loosa guessing and exploit any openings that arise.
Another factor that favors Battle is his determination to make a statement in this fight. He has expressed his desire to secure an “emphatic” stoppage against Loosa, which indicates a strong mental focus and motivation to perform at his best. Additionally, Battle's recent form has been impressive, with a record of two consecutive wins in the UFC. His ability to consistently exceed expectations and improve quickly fight-to-fight is a testament to his dedication and growth as a fighter. This upward trajectory bodes well for his chances against Loosa, as it suggests that Battle is entering the fight in peak form which would be his key to keep the good times rolling this weekend.
Why Ange Loosa Will Win
Ange Loosa has a strong chance of defeating Bryan Battle at UFC Vegas 88 due to his impressive striking skills and aggressive approach. Loosa's striking prowess is well-known, and his ability to maintain a high volume of strikes per minute gives him a significant advantage in the stand-up game.
One of Loosa's key strengths is his cardio, which has been better than expected for his frame. This will be crucial in a fight that should be high-paced, as it will allow him to maintain his pace and pressure throughout the contest. Despite Battle's versatility and determination to secure an “emphatic” stoppage, Loosa's striking power and consistency may prove too much for him to handle. Loosa's ability to mix up his striking and wrestling game could also pose problems for Battle, who was grounded by Rinat Fakhretdinov in their fight.
Final Bryan Battle-Ange Loosa Prediction & Pick
This should be a closely contested fight throughout this co-main event between these two surging prospects. In this matchup, the length and the grappling edge for Battle should be the difference maker. The way he is able to utilize his kicks and jab to keep Loosa at bay and then his ability to mix in the takedowns should just be enough to keep himself on the winning track. Ultimately, Loosa will look to utilize his speed and movement to move in and out of range to land his strikes but it will be Battle that will be getting the better of the two during the exchanges and then his plus grappling when it hits the mat should be enough to get the nod on the judge's scorecards.
Final Bryan Battle-Ange Loosa Prediction & Pick: Bryan Battle (-180), Over 2.5 Rounds (-210)