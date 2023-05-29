Rising UFC star Bryce Mitchell has received a serious ultimatum from his would-be opponent, Movsar Evloev. Evloev and Mitchell were slated to face off at UFC 288, but a sudden injury forced Mitchell to pull out of the fight. Evloev ended up facing Diego Lopes where he was a -900 betting favorite. Evloev won his bout via unanimous decision and walked away from the contest rather unscathed with his perfect 17-0 record still intact. Evloev made it clear that he still wants to fight Mitchell in the near future and recently issued a callout via Twitter.

So when are you gonna be ready to go @ThugnastyMMA ? I heard you said it won’t take long, otherwise just publicly admit you want nothing to do with me — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) May 28, 2023

Mitchell and Evloev have been on each other’s radars for quite some time now. When the trash talk started, both fighters were undefeated and seemed like the next big prospects in the Featherweight Division. Mitchell accused Evloev of smearing his name on Twitter and calling for a fight, to which Mitchell responded by berrating Evloev in multiple interviews for the better part of a year. Then tension rose to a fever pitch during fight week when Mitchell was ready to defend his claims in the ring. He was forced to pull-out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury, breaking the hearts of MMA fans dying to see the matchup.

Bryce Mitchell mentioned after his injury that he was still hurting and may need months to recover. Clearly, Evloev has been listening closely and waiting for Mitchell to provide updates on his health ever since their original fight was cancelled. Evloev believes Mitchell is avoiding a fight with him and would like a public admittance from Mitchell.

In the world of MMA, no fighter wants to be seen “ducking” an opponent. That’s never the case with Mitchell as he’s always down to scrap with anyone, but fans would still love to see this fight get made. However, it’s essential that Mitchell takes his time with his injury and gets back to 100% before stepping in the cage again. Hoping that his injuries continue to heal, we should be in for some Bryce Mitchell fight news in the coming months. Don’t forget to follow our UFC news for fight announcements and more breaking content!