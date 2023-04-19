Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

At UFC 288 on May 6th in Newark, NJ we have a featherweight matchup between two top-ranked featherweight contenders #11 Bryce Mitchell (15-1) and #10 Movsar Evloev (16-0). Mitchell was initially slated to take on prospect Jonathan Pearce but he, unfortunately, tore his ACL leading up to his fight at UFC 288.

Bryce Mitchell is coming off his first professional loss at the hands of another rising prospect in Ilia Topuria (12-0). Even though he says he would have pulled out of the fight if he knew how sick he was leading up to the fight, he still believes that the fight made him a better fighter today. Mitchell also made a very bold statement ahead of his fight against Movsar Evloev.

“I’m going to do stuff that’s never been done in this whole sport.”

Mitchell didn’t say what that “stuff” he is referring to but he says:

“When you see it you will know.”

Bryce Mitchell isn’t a fighter that will back down from a challenge. He is one of the few fighters to accept a fight against the undefeated Ilia Topuria and he is now one of the few fighters to accept a fight against the undefeated Movsar Evloev. He wants to go out there and prove to the whole world that he is one of the best featherweight fighters in the UFC.

Bryce Mitchell is “Really Happy” to fight Movsar Evloev

There is some bad blood between these two competitors and it spilled out in his exclusive interview. Evloev has been poking the bear so to speak on social media over the last couple of months. He most recently had something to “subtly” say on Twitter after Max Holloway’s win over Arnold Allen.

Congrats to Max! After I will be done with hillbilly @ThugnastyMMA, there’s no escape from me @Arnoldbfa you better start your preparation now already! — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) April 16, 2023

Bryce Mitchell has said that Evloev and his fan base have been harassing him via his posts and direct messages on social media over the course of a few months. This fight is now personal between these two and Mitchell is looking to make this win a highlight reel finish and stake his claim of being a top-10 competitor in the featherweight division.

UFC 288 takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on May 6th and it is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.