Published November 27, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

Bryce Young made notable history in what may have been his final game donning an Alabama Crimson Tide jersey.

Young guided Alabama to a convincing 49-27 home win over Auburn in this year’s installment of the Iron Bowl. He simply had his way over the course of the contest, as he logged four total touchdowns. He also anchored seven scoring drives, and while the Tigers made it interesting late, the Crimson Tide prevailed for a third straight victory in the Iron Bowl.

Coming into this edition of the Iron Bowl, Young needed 233 passing yards to move past John Parker Wilson for second place on Alabama’s all-time passing yards list. It took him a while, but Young managed to reach this feat in the second half against Auburn.

Bryce Young passes John Parker Wilson for 2nd in school history in ALL-TIME passing yards! @_bryce_youngpic.twitter.com/PunFLAtSDB — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 26, 2022

A.J. McCarron holds the record for the most passing yards in Alabama history with 9,019, and unless Young decides to return to the program for next season, the reigning Heisman Trophy award winner will finish his career with the Crimson Tide in second place in this leaderboard.

Overall, Young has tallied 75 passing touchdowns in his Alabama career, which ranks only behind Tua Tagovailoa (87) and McCarron (77) for the most in school history.

With the victory against Auburn, Alabama clinched its 15th straight season with at least 10 wins.