Buccaneers: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

In 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history by becoming the first team in the Super Bowl era to bring back all 22 starters after a title. However, the story was different for 2022.

The team lost multiple key players of its latest Super Bowl run. Offensive lineman Alex Cappa joined the Cincinnati Bengals, while others such as Ali Marpet and Rob Gronkowski announced they were retiring. Luckily for the Buccaneers, Tom Brady decided to return despite announcing he was also retiring.

Tampa Bay will be looking very different compared to the 2020 championship squad. Although some positions seem secured, others are still up for competition, either by veterans or youngsters, returners or new pieces.

With all that in mind, here are two current first-stringers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that might lose their starting roles by Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Buccaneers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs in 2022

1. Left Guard Aaron Stinnie

Following Marpet’s retirement, the spot at left guard became open. The veteran spent his seven seasons in the league with the Buccaneers, even making his first Pro Bowl.

In the team’s first depth chart of 2022, Aaron Stinnie was named as the new starter at left guard. The former Tennessee Titans OG is familiar with the situation, having started a game in 2021 when Marpet was out with an injury. However, in four seasons in the NFL, Stinnie has played in a total of 18 games, with that Week 12 game being the only start of his career.

Although Stinnie has a few years under his belt, the lack of starts might have played a role in Tampa Bay going after another project for the position.

The team selected Luke Goedeke in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The guard out of Central Michigan was named to the First Team All-Mid-American Conference in his final year. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles put Stinnie on notice. Bowles listed Stinnie as a starter, but a final decision might come later in the preseason. He also said that he does not anticipate alternating them between possessions.

So far, Stinnie has the advantage over rookie Goedeke. His starting spot is probably the most in danger right now. So, a strong preseason play will be key to whoever ends up taking the job.

2. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting

In the team’s first depth chart, the Buccaneers listed two starting cornerbacks in Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting. However, it does not mean everything is set for the defensive backs.

Murphy-Bunting started in 13 out of his 16 games last season, despited suffering a dislocated elbow in Week 1. He had a total of 70 tackles, with 53 being solo. He also registered one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Tampa Bay also has Jamel Dean on the roster. He is probably Murphy-Bunting’s biggest challenger for the starting job at corner. In 14 games last year, he started in half of those. He registered 62 combined tackles with 51 solo. Dean also had seven pass deflections and a pick-six.

Both Murphy-Bunting and Dean are on a contract year, which means they will probably give their all on the field to earn a payday. Since the Buccaneers might have to make a choice next offseason, splitting the role between them might be a solution. With the two alternating, Tampa Bay will give them similar opportunities to show their value.

That means that whoever plays better in 2022, that player can become the long-term cornerback for the Buccaneers. Because of that, Murphy-Bunting will need to improve even more to retain his starting spot. Otherwise, Dean can carve his name in the depth chart.