It wasn't exactly a surprise when Baker Mayfield was named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback. Although Tampa Bay suggested early in training camp that Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask were neck and neck, the former No. 1 overall draft pick was the heavy favorite to win the Buccaneers' quarterback competition. Now that there's no question about who will be under center in Week 1, Mayfield is ready to start winning games.

“The ultimate goal is always to be playing, so it's one of those things where – you look at the big picture – it's one of those things [where] you have to check the box,” Mayfield said after officially winning the Buccaneers' starting job. “Now is the time to really ramp it up and go from here and start winning ballgames that count.”

Mayfield didn't play in Tampa Bay's Week 2 preseason game. In the Buccaneers' preseason opener, Mayfield completed eight of his nine passes for 63 yards in a touchdown. Trask, on the other hand, went 6-of-10 for 99 yards with an interception. Trask was sacked three times in the 27-17 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I'll say this: our QB room has been playing extremely well this camp. Between John [Wolford] and Kyle [Trask] – everybody pushing each other,” Mayfield said when asked if he felt he did enough to win the starting job. “I can't say enough about those guys in that room that we have as a whole. The chemistry is great. But yeah, I feel like I was comfortable enough within the system, commanded the offense and was able to get guys in the right spots. It's not saying anything against anybody else, I just feel like I'm in good command of the offense.”

The Buccaneers visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the regular season.