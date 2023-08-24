Baker Mayfield was recently announced as the top dog in the quarterback room for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Kyle Trask. Despite Trask losing the competition, Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales believes that both quarterbacks are starting caliber talents in the NFL, reports ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons.

“[A] little bit there in the middle of camp, Kyle [Trask] showed he's the real deal. Baker [Mayfield] felt the heat and had a couple of days where it wasn't quite sharp. He turned it around, had a fantastic first preseason game with a couple drives — took us down, had a touchdown, the communication was smooth. Then he just kind of settled right in for that following week leading up to the [New York] Jets, showing up in that practice and [it was] just really like a good feeling like, ‘We're settled here with this guy.'”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Canales emphasizes that both Mayfield and Trask have shown in training camp and preseason that they can lead this offense, and the competition simply brought the best out of both guys. He goes on to emphasize that having the talent that the Bucs do in their quarterback room is really just a blessing.

“We're fortunate, going into this thing, that we didn't just name a starter going into it without giving Kyle a chance to show what he can do, because I think he earned a lot of respect in the locker room, on the coaching staff, in the fanbase for Bucs fans out there to see Kyle is real — he is the real deal. I couldn't feel any better about our quarterback situation going into Week One.”

Bucs fans are going to love these sentiments from Dave Canales and can have more confidence in Baker Mayfield now that there is such grand respect for Kyle Trask. Everything now remains to be seen until the NFL regular season to see if the Bucs made the right decision at quarterback.