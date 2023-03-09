The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely entering a rebuilding period following the 2022 NFL season. With Tom Brady retiring, several key players about to hit free agency, and a terrible salary cap situation, the future seems very uncertain in Tampa Bay. Although, considering how the Buccaneers’ 2022 season went, maybe it isn’t too much of a surprise that they find themselves in this spot.

Whereas Tampa Bay’s offense excelled in the previous two seasons under Brady, it was quite the opposite in 2022. The Bucs looked completely out of sorts on offense for much of the season, as they had long scoreless stretches in several games. The defense played well enough to keep them in most games, but still took a noticeable step back from previous years.

Despite these struggles and finishing with a losing record, Tampa Bay still somehow managed to win the NFC South. That wasn’t enough to achieve playoff success, though, as the season ended with an ugly loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. Now, general manager Jason Licht and the rest of the front office have to pick up the pieces from a season full of chaos.

Like most of the league now, the Bucs have their eyes on April’s NFL Draft now that the 2023 NFL Combine is in the rearview mirror. Tampa Bay holds the 19th overall selection in the draft, which should net them a key prospect. Considering how dire their salary cap situation is, this selection is a crucial one to nail.

While there are many players who could make sense here, one that stands out is Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Considering the team’s needs and Jones’ ability, it’s hard to imagine a better selection. So without further ado, let’s go over why Jones and the Buccaneers are such a great match.

Why Broderick Jones is the perfect fit for the Buccaneers

Jones may have only had one season as a full-time starter with the Bulldogs, but he showed great potential in during his time on the field. In 470 pass-blocking snaps last season, Jones allowed just seven hurries, two QB hits, and zero sacks. It’s no exaggeration to say he was a major reason why Georgia won their second straight National Championship in 2022.

After his great performance last season, Jones has now become one of the top offensive line prospects in this draft class. He isn’t quite up there with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., but he is still a great prospect nonetheless. He should go in the back half of the first round, and he should make a team very happy.

Tampa Bay absolutely has to be taking a good look at the Georgia offensive lineman. Yes, they need young talent at an affordable cost, but it goes much deeper than that.

The Bucs have a lot of holes on their roster right now, but one of their biggest holes is at offensive line. It may not seem that way at first, as they allowed the fewest sacks in the league last season (22), but that was largely due to Brady refusing to get sacked; he still absorbed 55 QB hits, which was the seventh-most in the league. The running game was also horrible for much of the season, as the offensive line regularly struggled to open up lanes.

Looking at how the offseason might play out, the need for offensive line help may be even greater. The Buccaneers have already released Donovan Smith, who, despite his struggles, was a stalwart on that line for years. Other players like Shaq Mason could become cap casualties, and don’t forget the many injuries the unit faced in 2022.

All in all, Jones could be exactly what the Bucs need this offseason. He’s affordable, reliable, and most importantly, very good at what he does. If he’s still on the board at No. 19, the Bucs should absolutely take him without hesitation.