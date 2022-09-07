3 shocking Buccaneers QB milestones Tom Brady is bound to break next season

There is really nothing left to prove for Tom Brady in the NFL. He has won everything there is to be won in the league. However, there will always be records to be broken and milestones to hit, and those are added motivations for the ageless Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to continue playing at the highest level.

As laid out by Luke Easterling of The Bucs Wire, Tom Brady could become the Buccaneers’ all-time king in touchdown passes, climb up to the no. 2 spot in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list, and most career wins by a starting quarterback in Tampa Bay history.

This will be Tom Brady's 3rd season w/the Bucs. He needs 39 TD passes to be the team's all-time leader. He needs 4,872 passing yards to take the No. 2 spot on Tampa Bay's all-time list. He needs 10 wins to have the most of any starting QB in Bucs history (playoffs included). — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) September 6, 2022

Currently, Jameis Winston holds the record for most career touchdown passes in Buccaneers uniform with 121. Brady has 38 with Tampa Bay after tossing 43 last in 2021 and 40 in his first year with the team in 2020. In other words, it took Brady just two seasons with the Buccaneers to surpass the likes of Josh Freeman, Vinny Testaverde, and Doug Williams. At his current pace, Brady should be able to reach the top of that list before the end of the 2022 NFL season.

However, it’s unlikely for Tom Brady to replace Winston as the Bucs’ all-time leader in passing yards. Winston had 19,737 passing yards during his stint with Tampa Bay from 2015 to 2019. Brady is seventh on that list at the moment with 9,949 passing yards, and if he could muster another 5,000-yard season just like he did in 2021, he’ll be second by the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

Brady can start racking up digits in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on the road.