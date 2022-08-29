Tom Brady’s 3-word message ahead of 2022 season will hype up Buccaneers fans

Tom Brady is ready for the 2022 season, and he made sure the whole Tampa Bay Buccaneers fanbase is aware of that.

If his brief stint in their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts was not enough to get everyone pumped up for the upcoming season, he took to Instagram to tell the Buccaneers faithful that he is “ready to go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Tom Brady may have been absent for a huge chunk of the Buccaneers’ training camp due to personal matters, but it is quite clear he hasn’t missed a day in ensuring he’s in the best shape possible even at 45 years old. He proved he’s as sharp as ever against the Colts, and if there is any question about his mentality heading to the new campaign, then that should be gone as well.

The declaration from the iconic QB might be simple, but it is definitely enough to get everyone giddy for 2022. It could very well be Brady’s final year, so there’s an extra motivation for him to go all out and try to win the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers once again.

Adding more to expectations, Brady has just been crowned as the No. 1 player on the NFL Top 100 list. While that is an individual honor that Brady couldn’t care less, it will–without a doubt–get the whole of Tampa Bay ecstatic and add more to the excitement.