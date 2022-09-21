Antonio Brown takes note of NFL’s warning to Bruce Arians over sideline behavior

Antonio Brown has been out of the NFL ever since he threw a temper tantrum midway through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 16 victory over the New York Jets last season. After looking like he was set to have a strong finish to his career in Tampa playing alongside Tom Brady, Brown stormed off the field after removing his jersey and was promptly released by the Buccaneers.

Brown hasn’t taken the field since, but it’s clear he’s still paying attention to his former team. With the Buccaneers getting involved in a brawl against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, it was interesting to see former coach Bruce Arians get involved in the incident. While many folks are focused on Mike Evans suspension, Brown is more concerned about the repercussions Arians will face for his involvement in the incident.

Per source, the NFL sent a warning letter to Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers regarding his sideline activities on Sunday. Said the source as to Arians's behavior moving forward, "He'll comply." pic.twitter.com/P9nhf6KhpN — AB (@AB84) September 21, 2022

Brown is clearly not a fan of Arians, as Brown believes that Arians attempted to cover up the incident that led to Brown storming off the field against the Jets. Arians denied Brown’s side of the story and claimed to be unaware of what the embattled wide receiver was talking about, and he ultimately decided to take a position in Tampa’s front office after the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Arians involvement in the fight between Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore caught the attention of not just the NFL, but Brown as well. Antonio Brown appears to be more concerned with what happens to his old coach Arians than his former teammate Evans, which isn’t surprising given his disdain for Arians. It will be interesting to see if Arians pops up on Tampa’s sideline again after his first appearance resulted in a fight.