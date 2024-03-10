Speculation was that Baker Mayfield was going to sign a decent-sized contract this offseason after playing well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. As it just so happens, the franchise officially awarded the veteran quarterback on Sunday right before free agency.
Mayfield is signing a three-year $100 million deal to remain in Tampa Bay, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. $50 million of the deal is fully guaranteed.
“Sources: The [Buccaneers] are closing in on a deal with QB Baker Mayfield, helping Tampa Bay become home for their starter. He gets a 3-year deal worth $100M with $50M guaranteed. The Bucs continue to work on keeping their core.”
This is great news for Baker Mayfield. He's carved out a solid career for himself after failing to live up to expectations with the Cleveland Browns. He now gets to stay with the Buccaneers after balling out for them last season and leading them to a playoff spot. He finished 2023 with 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
We should expect the Buccaneers to remain competitive with Baker Mayfield leading the way. He still has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to throw to. Additionally, Rashad White proved to be a reliable option out of the backfield. Couple that with the stout defense and Tampa Bay is looking like a playoff contender out of the NFC South.
The remainder of the offseason will be fun to watch for the Buccaneers. They've done a great job at keeping the core of the lineup intact and aim to improve the roster through free agency and the NFL Draft.