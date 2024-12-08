With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers paired against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, their offense got a major boost following their latest injury report. Though he didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving was a limited participant on Friday, making his designation for Sunday a bit of a mystery. However, it was reported that the team expects him on the field against the Raiders, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on X.

“#Bucs RB Bucky Irving (questionable, hip/back) is expected to play Sunday vs. #Raiders, per sources,” Fowler wrote.

Now, while the Buccaneers expect Irving to play, he'll most likely be doing so in a limited fashion.

After impressive performances in back-to-back weeks from Irving, the Buccaneers expect to have him against the Raiders, even if he isn't 100% healthy.

Buccaneers expect RB Bucky Irving to play in Week 14 vs. Raiders

Through his first 12 games, Irving has made just one start, as he's the No. 2 back behind Rachaad White. However, statistically, Irving is the team's more productive running back by a significant margin.

Rachaad White: 11 games, 103 rushes, 419 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 39 receptions, 303 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns

Bucky Irving: 12 games, 133 rushes, 732 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 35 receptions, 285 receiving yards, zero receiving touchdowns

So, while White is the team's starting running back on their depth chart, Irving is the more productive rusher. Irving nearly doubles the rushing production of White, however, the Buccaneers don't appear ready to move him to the starting role just yet.

Regardless of his position on the depth chart, it looked like Irving wouldn't be available for the Buccaneers' matchup against the Raiders due to a hip and back injury. Considering the defensive injuries on this team ahead of Week 14, it could've been worse for Bowles and his NFC South-leading Buccaneers.

Though their record is just 6-6, the level of competition in the NFC South isn't nearly as competitive as, say, the NFC North, giving Tampa Bay an easier shot at winning the division.

Facing off against one of the teams with the best shot of earning the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers' chances of winning appear to go up, as Irving expects to suit up on Sunday.