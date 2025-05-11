Four years after last sharing the field, Antonio Brown revealed that Tom Brady still messages him to check in on each other. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates endured a brief falling out during Brady's divorce from Gisele Bundchen but appear to have mended the fences.

After Brady spoke about Brown on the “Impaulsive” podcast, Brown responded in an interview with TMZ. The troubled former wideout said he still “loves” Brady after everything the quarterback has done for him.

“I love Tom Brady, man,” Brown said, via TMZ. “Tom Brady gave me a good opportunity to play football. I don't know about the life thing, I think he's going too far.”

Though Brown's football career is behind him, he discovered a new passion for creating chaos on social media. The jokester has maintained a sizeable following on X, formerly Twitter, where he developed a reputation for his crude sense of humor.

Brown is never shy to poke fun at anyone, even Brady. His mockery of the former quarterback's divorce from Bundchen seemed to cause a rift between them, but one that has since been mended. The messages Brown shared from Brady showed the 47-year-old acknowledging his progression and reminding him not to miss his psychology appointments.

Tom Brady, Antonio Brown's shared Buccaneers tenure

Brown was essentially forced into retirement when he infamously ran shirtless off the field in 2021. But if it had not been for Brady, his career would likely have ended even sooner. Following Brown's unceremonious departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brady pushed for the Patriots and Buccaneers to sign him.

Brown lasted just one game with the Patriots but took the field 15 times in his two years with the Buccaneers. His numbers never matched his peak with the Steelers, but he led the team in targets when he was on the field. Despite playing with All-Pros Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Brown's chemistry with Brady was nearly unbreakable.

It was only two years together, but Brady and Brown both benefited from their brief team-up in the long run. Now both retired, their friendship will likely continue to be a roller coaster ride, but their bond always seems to be tighter than most realize.