When it comes to the NFL Draft, every team wants to hit a home run with their first-round draft pick. It is almost essential that if a team is going to sustain success over the years, first-round selections must hit on a consistent basis. Second- and third-round picks are expected to make key contributions, but once teams get past the third round, it's something of a hit or miss proposition. However, teams are still looking for key contributors in each of the seven rounds of the draft. Late-round sleepers can turn out to be game-changing players, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have found one in seventh-round selection Tez Johnson of Oregon.

The Buccaneers appear to be loaded at wide receiver with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and first-round draft choice Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State. That means Johnson could be overlooked when he gets on the field because the Bucs have so much talent at the position.

The key for Johnson, who was an outstanding receiver for the Ducks, is to make a great showing at camp and impress quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Todd Bowles along with the Buccaneer coaching staff.

That will not be easy because Johnson will have to do what he has done throughout his life — compete against much bigger men. Johnson checks in at 5-10 and a mere 160 pounds.

Johnson demonstrated excellent skills during college career and at combine

The Oregon receive put all his skills on display throughout his five-year college career. He started his college career with three seasons at Troy in the Sun Belt Conference befor moving to Oregon. He impressed the Ducks coaching staff with his hands and his ability to run after the catch. Once he started playing for the Ducks, he caught 86 passes for 1,182 yard and 10 touchdowns in the 2023 season and he followed that with 83-898-10 last season.

Johnson is used to being the smallest receiver on the field and he is going to sell out to make the catch and a big play every chance he gets.

His lack of size is clearly an issue, but that has been the case every step of the way. Johnson has a chance to be a major sleeper if he can make an early impression on Mayfield and the coaching staff.