The Raiders have been awful this year, while the Buccaneers have been having a roller coaster of a year and are in the playoff mix. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

Raiders-Buccaneers Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have split their last two meetings, with the Buccaneers winning 45-20 in Las Vegas in 2020 and the Raiders winning 30-24 in Tampa Bay in 2016. These teams play every four years and look much different now than in 2020. This could be a big game for the Buccaneers staying in the postseason hunt.

Overall Series: Raiders lead 7-4

Here are the Raiders-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Buccaneers Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Buccaneers

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough season on offense. Their offense has been one of the worst in the league. They are averaging 304.4 yards on offense and 18.6 points per game. This offense is statistically around the 27th-ranked unit in the NFL. There has been a revolving door under center for the Raiders, but in this game, the Raiders are starting Aidan O'Connell under center due to Gardner Minshew being injured.

O'Connell has 795 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 64.1% completion percentage. Brock Bowers is the best pass-catcher on the team, who has 884 yards and four touchdowns on 84 receptions. They are struggling in the backfield and can not run the ball. They use Ameer Abdullah in the backfield mainly because Alexander Mattison and Zamir White are dealing with injuries. Abdullah has 149 rushing yards and one touchdown on 35 carries. This offense will have a tough time moving the ball against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has a bad defense, but nothing on this Raiders offense has proven itself.

The Raiders' defense has been solid this season. They are 15th in total defense, allowing 327.7 total yards per game. They have struggled in scoring defense, allowing 27.8 points per game. They are balanced on defense and are solid against both the pass and the run. They allow 212.9 yards through the air and 114.8 yards per game on the ground. This defense has playmakers that have made a difference, with Maxx Crosby off the edge, Robert Spillane in the middle, and Tre'von Moehrig in the secondary.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have looked great on offense. They are fourth in total offense at 375.8 yards per game and sixth in scoring offense at 27.9 points per game. Thanks to Baker Mayfield, they have the sixth-best passing offense in the NFL. He has 3,034 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 70.8% completion percentage.

Chris Godwin is injured, so Mike Evans immediately became the best receiver out wide. He has 521 yards and seven touchdowns on 39 receptions. The backfield has also been by committee, but Bucky Irving has been the standout with 732 yards and six touchdowns on 133 carries. Then, Rachaad White is just behind Irving with 419 yards and two touchdowns on 103 carries. This offense should be able to score on this defense, especially with Evans back in the receiving corps.

The Buccaneers defense has been awful this season. They are 28th in total defense, allowing 375.4 yards per game. They have been worse against the pass than against the run, allowing 258.3 yards through the air and 117.2 yards on the ground. There is talent on this defense with Lavonte David and Calijah Kancey off the edge and Vita Vea up front. Then, Jamel Dean and Antoine Winflield Jr. have been the best players in the secondary for the Buccaneers. This defense has not played well, but the Raiders are the perfect matchup for them to take advantage of because they have shown they can not find success moving the ball.

Final Raiders-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

The Raiders are struggling and have lost eight straight games entering this matchup. They have not done much on offense and can not score or move the ball well. The defense is playing okay, but the Buccaneers have many playmakers who can score points on this Raiders defense. The Raiders do not have much juice left this year. Expect the Buccaneers to win, cover at home, and stay in the playoff hunt.

Final Raiders-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5 (-110)