With rookie minicamps officially underway, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders began practicing without each other for the first time in their parallel careers. Since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Shilo Sanders believes his younger brother is missing his presence.

The 25-year-old safety claims Shedeur Sanders has been “calling” nearly every morning since they parted, he told reporters. Shilo continued to joke that his sibling interrupted his meeting with Buccaneers assistant defensive backs coach Rashad Johnson.

“He's been missing me,” Shilo Sanders said, via ESPN's Jenna Laine. “He's been calling me in the morning around 6 a.m., cause we're on the same schedule right now. He wants some brotherly love. His big brother's not next to him no more in practice… I stayed later to meet with Coach Rashad [Johnson], and he called me during the meeting. I'm like, ‘Bruh, you messing up my study session. You need to be studying right now.'”

A two-year age gap has never before stopped Shilo and Shedeur Sanders from playing together throughout their amateur careers. The only stop Shilo made without his brother was at South Carolina, where he spent the first two years of college before transferring to Jackson State in 2021 to join his father's team.

Despite his name value as the son of arguably the greatest cornerback of all time, Shilo Sanders went without hearing his name called at the 2025 NFL Draft. He did not enter the process with as much steam as his brother, but still had a chance to be taken as a Day Three prospect. Regardless, he inked a three-year, $2.9 million deal with Tampa Bay.

Shilo Sanders makes waves at Buccaneers minicamp

Despite signing as an undrafted free agent, Shilo Sanders left a notable first impression at the Buccaneers' minicamp. In addition to his on-field play, the safety caught reporters' attention by personally introducing himself to everyone in the media room before conducting his interviews.

Although not expected to make a big impact in 2025, Sanders has already positioned himself as a player Tampa Bay wants to hold onto for the time being. However, the Buccaneers lack depth at the position behind veterans Antoine Winfield Jr. and Christian Izien, potentially opening the door for the Jackson State alum to carve out a path to the field.

The Buccaneers did not draft a safety with any of their six picks, making Sanders as coveted a prospect as they have at the position. Sanders could also see playing time on special teams, even without contributing much in that area in college.