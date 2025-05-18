The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to take the next step after stumbling in the Wild Card Round against the Washington Commanders last season. The Buccaneers believe they are going in the right direction as the 2025 season creeps closer, but they could still look to make a big trade to help them make the Super Bowl.

Many believe Tampa Bay will make the playoffs, as FanDuel has given them favorable odds. However, there are still issues to discuss, which may linger if the Buccaneers do not address them. The Bucs can still make some trades to improve their roster and make themselves the top contenders in the NFL.

Tampa Bay likely will win the NFC South again, as the Atlanta Falcons are the only team that can give them any challenge. Still, Baker Mayfield cannot do everything alone, and the positions of need will all be on defense. Cornerback, edge rusher, and linebacker are the spots to target, and the players below could push the Bucs over the edge.

Cornerback was by far the Buccaneers' weakest position. Somehow, they stumbled to 30th in the NFL in pass defense and allowed quarterbacks to pick them apart without issues. Zyon McCollum was notably bad, finishing with a Pro Football Focus grade of 69.5, suggesting he must get better.

Jaire Alexander could be an option for Tampa Bay. Currently, he is engaged in contract discussions with the Green Bay Packers as they attempt to reach a deal. While talks between Alexander and the Packers are encouraging, there is still a chance they don't agree to a deal.

Alexander also dealt with some injuries last season, only playing in seven games. Overall, he had 15 solo tackles while also intercepting two passes and deflecting two in seven games. If Alexander had played a full 17 games, he might have finished with five interceptions, five interceptions, and 15 pass deflections.

The Bucs could take advantage of the injuries and the contract talks. Ultimately, they could offer a mid-round pick, which might be enticing enough for the Packers to resist. The Buccaneers would finally have a star cornerback who could stick to any top receiver in the NFL.

Lavonte David is 35 years old and getting closer to the end of his career. While he has been exceptional for the Bucs, they will eventually need a successor. Despite the positivity surrounding him, SirVocea Dennis is returning from an injury and may not be as explosive yet.

Micah Parsons, who is only 25 years old, could be a potential possibility for the Bucs. So far, owner Jerry Jones has been steadfast in his refusal to trade him. Yet, the Cowboys have not extended Parsons a new contract, and that makes him very appealing to teams like the Bucs.

Parsons played in just 13 games, but still recorded 12 sacks for the fourth straight season. Significantly, only Hall of Famer Reggie White has accomplished that remarkable feat. Parsons also had 43 total tackles, including 30 solo take downs.

If the Buccaneers somehow pulled off the trade of the century and acquired Parsons, they would be a tough team to beat. Substantially, they are already a tough team to beat. But getting Parsons would help Tampa Bay beat the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Vita Vea has terrorized quarterbacks on the interior for years, and Calijah Kancey has also been solid. However, the Bucs still need an edge rusher who can disrupt things when the interior cannot quite get through. Snagging an angry edge rusher would give them the weapon to be the best defense in the NFL and relieve pressure off their struggling secondary.

Trey Hendrickson is not happy in Cincinnati and is actively seeking a trade. The Bengals have not given him an extension, and he may hold out. Because of this, he will possibly land on another team, and the Buccaneers are a great fit.

Hendrickson played in all 17 games last season, demonstrating his durability. Amazingly, he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks and also had 46 total tackles, including 33 solo take downs. Hendrickson also deflected six passes and forced two fumbles, being everywhere on the field at all times.

Tampa Bay could make a play for Hendrickson, and it would likely cost a first-round pick. Therefore, it might be out of their price range unless they are willing to part ways with a future first-rounder. Still, if the Buccaneers continue being a good team, the first-round pick would be lower anyway, and the reward would be a possible Super Bowl title.