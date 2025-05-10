Shilo Sanders unveiled a unique strategy in ingratiating himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's pulling this off in the attempt to win over the veterans after the NFL Draft.

The son of NFL legend and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders came up with a “snack” idea. Which he revealed via the Pewter Report Saturday.

“Shilo Sanders says his goal is to be the ‘snack guy' for the safety room. He’s going to get with the veterans to see what snacks they want in meetings and provide them. Considering all they’ll help him adjust to the NFL, he says it’s the least he could do,” the account posted on X.

It's definitely a strong way to win over his new teammates. Especially since the snacks will come out of Sanders' pocket. Some will still believe this is rookie hazing. But Sanders revealed the “snack guy” role is a true goal of his.

Shilo Sanders adds unique gesture in first OTAs with Buccaneers

Purchasing future snacks isn't the only unique gesture from the Buffaloes star. Longtime Bucs insider for ESPN Jenna Laine caught this moment involving Sanders Saturday morning.

“New Bucs safety Shilo Sanders wanted to shake every media members’ hand before starting his first availability with us. Only player who has done that this week,” Laine posted on X. “He said the Bucs were the first team to call and he’s ‘forever grateful' that they gave him a chance.”

New Bucs safety Shiloh Sanders wanted to shake every media members’ hand before starting his first availability with us. Only player who has done that this week. He said the Bucs were the first team to call and he’s “forever grateful” that they gave him a chance. pic.twitter.com/7b6OPYe1jt — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The undrafted Sanders is clearly taking steps to win over the Bucs and the Tampa community.

Meanwhile, Sanders' famed brother Shedeur has been calling Shilo everyday. The safety said the new Cleveland Browns QB “has been calling me in the morning around 6 a.m.” Yet the Bucs rookie had to cut the conversations short.

“Bro, you messing up my study session,” Sanders joked to Laine.

The Bucs agreed to hand Sanders his rookie contract following day three of the draft on April 26. Sanders' father called to thank the Bucs for giving him a “fair shot” at attempting to make the final roster. Now Sanders plans to feed his teammates while getting acclimated in his newest NFL surroundings.